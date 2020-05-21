ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Thirty-two deaths from COVID-19, another one-day record, were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, May 21. The state continues to approach early modeling projections that put the peak daily death rate at nearly 50 deaths a day. The illness is expected to peak sometime between late June and early August.

Goodhue, Dakota and Clay counties all lost one person to the virus. Two people died in Washington County Anoka County lost four people to COVID-19, Ramsey County lost six, and 17 residents of Hennepin County were reported on Thursday as having succumbed to the illness as well.

Twenty eight of those lost, or 87 %, were residents of long-term care.

The new deaths reported Thursday bring the total lives lost to the illness in the state to 809. Health officials now believe the state will have lost 1,000 persons by the end of May.

The state recorded 539 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday out of 6,118 tests taken for the day, an 8% positive case rate.

A positive case rate is the percentage of tests that return positive out of daily tests taken, a ratio of close interest now that the state is functioning under conditions of full access to testing. The state has chosen a consistent positive case rate below 15 % as part of its criteria for determining whether spread of the illness is under control.

Though all who have symptoms can now receive testing, and though the state has the capacity to test 10,000 persons a day, health officials said on Wednesday that they are concerned that people who need testing are not coming forward. The state plans to roll out mobile testing units in response to this concern, though have not set a date for that initiative.

Just 173,556 Minnesotans have been tested so far. With a statewide population of 5.6 million, that comes out to three percent of the population. There are 18,200 laboratory-confirmed cases in Minnesota as of Thursday, but health officials believe that number to be an undercount.

At this point 566 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. ICU use shot up by 17 to 229 on Thursday, tying its previous highest level.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.