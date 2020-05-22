A resident in their 90s was confirmed as the second COVID-19 death in Goodhue County, the health department announced Friday, May 22. Confirmation came a day after the county's first reported death due to the respiratory disease.

"We are saddened to report that we have received confirmation from the Minnesota Department of Health of a second death of a Goodhue County resident due to COVID-19," according to a post on the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Facebook page.

There were three more lab-confirmed COVID-19 added Friday in the county, bringing the total to 43 since the start of the pandemic. Of those patients, 21 are no longer in isolation and two were hospitalized as of Friday, according to HHS.

Health departments to not identify COVID-19 patients.

'Slight uptick'

Southeastern Minnesota has seen a “slight uptick” in COVID-19 cases recently, many of them related to industrial workers, said Dr. Deepi Goyal, an emergency medicine physician and Mayo Clinic Health System chairman of clinical practice for the region.

Mayo Clinic is working with some of those businesses to take measures to protect workers, such as social distancing, masking and eye protection, Goyal said during a media call Friday.

With businesses starting to reopen in Minnesota, Goyal also stressed the importance for the general public to continue wearing masks and keeping a 6-foot buffer from others.

“As we look at bars and restaurants opening up, it’s not going to be business as usual,” Goyal said, such as businesses limiting capacity so patrons can maintain appropriate distance.

Statewide, 33 more Minnesotans died from the coronavirus and its complications, the highest one-day total reported to date, and 813 more were sickened with the illness, Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday.

