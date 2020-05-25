ROCHESTER, Minn. — With more than 6,000 individuals tested Sunday, May 24, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that more than 200,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state. The total number of tests now stands at 204,059.

With 742 new positive test results, the total number of positive cases in Minnesota has reached 21,315 individuals diagnosed with the novel coronavirus respiratory illness. An additional 12 deaths reported due to the disease have brought Minnesota's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 881.

As of Monday, 605 people were hospitalized due to the illness, with 248 of them needing treatment and monitoring in intensive care units. The number of patients needing to be monitored and treated in ICU has not dropped below 200 since May 14.