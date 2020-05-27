North Dakota state lab director Christie Massen said Tuesday, May 26, that the state hopes to bring on two new machines this week that will significantly boost coronavirus testing capacity.

This comes as several technicians noticed an issue with some machines returning false postive results. There were 82 test results temporarily counted in the positive column but are now considered inconclusive because of the equipment malfunction.

Some retests were required at Luther Memorial Home in Mayville, N.D., which last week saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

A mass test of 318 Luther Memorial Home residents and staff on May 18 initially yielded 20 positive cases of the virus. Luther Memorial Home administrator Brett Ulrich said the North Dakota Department of Health contacted him on Saturday, May 23, to inform him that there had been what Ulrich described as a malfunction, and that 12 of those people who tested positive in the May 18 test would have to be retested.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19. Fewer than 1,000 test results were reported Tuesday, marking a significant drop from recent weeks when the department has regularly announced more than 2,000 tests per day.

Department spokeswoman Nicole Peske attributed the low testing figures to the Memorial Day holiday. A total of 2,422 North Dakota residents have tested positive, but 70% have recovered from the illness. There are 40 residents hospitalized with the illness, down one from Monday. Fifty-four North Dakotans, including 43 residents of Cass County, which includes Fargo, have now died from the illness

Minnesota

Minnesota added 652 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on 5,839 tests state health officials reported Tuesday. The state now has 21,960 laboratory-confirmed cases, though health officials believe that number to be an undercount.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 18 deaths, 15 occurring among residents of long term care. The state reported one death each in Chippewa, Clay, Goodhue, Nicollet and Ramsey counties. Three deaths were reported among residents of Dakota County, and 10 deaths were recorded Tuesday in Hennepin County.

The state now has reported 899 deaths from COVID-19.

South Dakota

There were 106 South Dakotans hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active cases is 1,075, while the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases overall is 4,653.

That does not include the number of unconfirmed positive cases in the state’s population of 884,659.

A total of 50 have died in the state due to COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Recoveries increased by 113 from Monday and total 3,528.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health reported an additional 279 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the fewest new cases for a single day since May 18. Three deaths were reported bringing the state total to 517.

Around the region

During a teleconference with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, former U.S. treasury secretary Lawrence Summers said that while it would be "criminally stupid" to cut funding for the World Health Organization as President Donald Trump has called for, but he added that the WHO should not be put in charge of a vaccine development process. Summers is also a former Harvard University president and professor.

The Minnesota Wild are among 24 teams in the NHL's planned restart. Whether or not they make the playoffs is to be determined. The Minnesota Timberwolves are still awaiting word on whether they will be included in an NBA restart.

