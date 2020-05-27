ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Deaths from COVID-19 shot back up Wednesday, May 27, with the Minnesota Department of Health reporting another 33 lives lost to the illness, tying a previous one-day high.

One death was recorded each in Nobles, Nicollet and Washington counties. Three deaths were recorded among residents of Anoka County. Five residents of Ramsey County died from the virus, as did six from Dakota County and 16 from Hennepin County.

The Nobles County case, site of an outbreak at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, was a person in their 30s. Four of the deaths occurred among Minnesotans in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s, nine were in their 90s and two were 100 or older.

An outbreak has continued to worsen in Todd County. Part of lake country in central Minnesota, the region is home to Long Prairie, Staples, and hosts a population of just 24,000. It recorded 76 cases on Wednesday. By comparison, at 63, fewer cases were identified on Wednesday in Ramsey County, population, 550,000.

In the past 10 days, the total positive caseload in Todd County has now jumped nearly 500% percent, from 60 cases to 296.

The state recorded 510 new cases on the results of 6,634 tests Wednesday, a continuation of Gov. Tim Walz's stated goal to surpass 5,000 tests daily, but far short of its capacity to test 10,000 Minnesotans a day.

ICU admissions rose by two on Wednesday, as well, reaching a new high at 260 beds. An additional 338 Minnesotans were hospitalized for the virus outside of ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.