ROCHESTER, Minn.-- A day after the death toll from COVID-19 passed 100,000 in the U.S., the number of Minnesotans who have died jumped by 35 on Thursday May 28, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Twenty-seven of the deaths were among residents of long-term care. The death count marked a new daily record. With 967 residents now having died from the illness, the state seems poised to pass 1,000 fatalities by the end of the week.

One death was recorded in St. Louis, Itasca and Benton counties, four deaths were recorded in Anoka County, five deaths were recorded in Dakota County, seven in Ramsey County and 16 deaths were listed in Hennepin County.

Among the deaths recorded in Ramsey County, one individual was in their 30s and one was in their 40s.

The state on Thursday recorded 493 cases on 8,776 tests, for a 5.6% case rate, its lowest in days. Stevens County recorded its first case, leaving just two counties without cases. There are now 22, 947 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, though that number is believed to be an undercount.

The state hospital system is now treating over 600 people for COVID-19, and Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm has stated that metro hospitals have begun utilizing their surge capacity, converting ordinary hospital beds into ICU beds.

There are 242 Minnesotans in the ICU with COVID-19, a drop of 18 from the day prior. Another 364 Minnesotans are hospitalized with the illness in non-ICU settings.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.