North Dakota nursing homes will soon be able to reopen for visitation of residents if they meet a list of criteria set by the state officials.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Human Services Director Chris Jones announced the new guidelines at a press conference on Friday, May 29.

Nursing homes are viewed as particularly susceptible to deadly outbreaks of the illness because many residents are 65 or older and have underlying conditions. Visitation by friends and family at nursing homes has been shut since early April, but still nearly 80% of the deaths in the state have come in the facilities.

The new criteria mean some nursing homes, especially those in areas where COVID-19 hasn't spread widely, will be able to restart family visitation sooner than others.

The North Dakota Department of Health announced the deaths of two more Fargo area residents from COVID-19.

Fifty-nine North Dakotans, including 48 residents of Cass County, have now died from the illness that has claimed more than 100,000 lives nationwide.

The department also reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on close to 3,000 tests performed.

Thirty of the new cases Friday came from Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and has become the epicenter of the virus in North Dakota.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19-related deaths and Gov. Tim Walz said that the state will pass 1,000 deaths on Friday, May 29.

"It was about three weeks ago I stood in front of you as we passed 500 deaths by COVID-19 and said that on the 29th of May we will pass 1,000," Walz said at a Friday morning news conference. "That will happen today."

Of the 29 COVID-19-related deaths reported Friday, 12 of them occurred among Hennepin County residents and four deaths were recorded among residents in Anoka County. Five people died in Ramsey County, two people died in both Dakota and Nicollet counties and one person died in each of the following counties: Itasca, Nobles, Stearns and Washington.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 590 new cases across the state and the completion of 8,665 more diagnostic tests.

South Dakota

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed five more South Dakotans, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 59, state health officials reported Friday, May 29.

Testing of state residents found another 73 cases of COVID-19, raising the state's all-time total to 4,866, according to data reported by state officials on Friday. Of those, 1,063 South Dakotans are known to still be suffering from COVID-19 and 95 are in the hospital. Over 3,700 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, which has hospitalized 418 state residents.

The state also passed a testing landmark on Friday. State, clinical and private labs have processed 40,000 tests for COVID-19 in South Dakota, up 1,656 from the previous day — the state's third-highest day of testing, according to a Forum New Service analysis.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin on Friday reported 733 positive tests for coronavirus, the highest single day total in the last two weeks.

That brings the state to 17,707 positive test results. The state reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 568.

Around the region

As protests over the death of George Floyd continue in Minneapolis, drawing many from outside the area, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it's critical people take the steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect themselves and others by wearing masks and maintaining social distance as much as possible. A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder in Floyd's death. "We are also concerned about the continued disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on people of color in our state," Malcolm said in a statement.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has gotten a $71.9 million bailout from the federal government. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., received nearly $170 million as part of the $2 trillion CARES act, short for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, according to covidstimuluswatch.org. All told, 189 Minnesota companies received a collective $902.2 million from the Public Health and Social Service Emergency Fund within the CARES Act.

There are two large South Dakota businesses with known COVID-19 outbreaks. At the DemKota Ranch Beef meat plant in Aberdeen, there are 154 employees who have tested positive for the virus, and 125 have recovered. At the Jack Links Protein Snacks beef jerky plant in Alpena, there are 74 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 25 recoveries. The company also announced this week one of its employees at the plant had died from the virus.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday made a plea for mask use: "One of the most important things you can do to help others right now is to wear a mask or other face covering in public. Wearing a face mask isn’t a political statement. It shouldn’t be controversial, and it isn’t hard to do. Wearing a mask in public is simple and necessary, and it can help keep our neighbors safe."

