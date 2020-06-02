For now, Minnesota health officials are not telling everyone who attended one of the many large protests over the weekend to get a test for COVID-19.

But they are asking them to watch closely for symptoms, and encouraging those with symptoms to seek testing. Moreover, they may soon ask all who attended a crowded protest to consider getting tested, symptoms or not.

"We’re concerned that all Minnesotans, but especially our hard-hit communities, might face added risk associated with the large gatherings over the weekend," said Jan Malcom, state commissioner of health, during a Monday, June 1, call with reporters.

The health department on Monday reported a sharp drop off in new cases of COVID-19 with just 361 cases, a welcome reduction after days of new daily case totals nearly twice that amount.

But the state also reported high testing over the last three days. On Monday, the state reported that 6,073 tests were conducted Sunday, all by private labs.

State offices near the Capitol building were closed over the weekend and the health department lab did not conduct testing Saturday or Sunday.

Health officials also reported 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state death toll to 1,050.

North Dakota

Officials announced 48 new cases of COVID-19, most of which come from the state's hotspot and largest metro area.

Forty of the new cases Monday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 1,744 known cases, but the department reports more than three-quarters of the infected residents in the county have recovered. About 72% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other eight new cases Monday came from Barnes, Burleigh, Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties. The two new cases in Grand Forks County bring the number of currently infected residents up to 33.

A total of 2,625 North Dakota residents have tested positive, but nearly four in five have recovered from the illness, including over 100 announced Monday.

South Dakota

Forty one South Dakotans tested positive for COVID-19, as known cases in the state passed 5,000 on weeks of high daily test numbers, the state Department of Health reported.

But while the number of known cases continue to rise in a few counties, the outbreaks seem to be limited to local areas and some of the key measures tracked by state officials indicate the pandemic's spread and growth in the state seems well in hand.

There are 1,069 South Dakotans currently known to have the virus and 87 are hospitalized, both numbers that have remained largely flat over the last two weeks, according to a Forum News Service analysis. The state has never had more than 1,393 residents known to have the virus and at most, 106 have been hospitalized — well below the expectations of modeling conducted in recent months and well within the capacity of the state's health care systems.

COVID-19 has killed 62 South Dakotans, with no new additional fatalities reported Monday.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is closing in on 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 600 deaths. The state reported Monday that a total of 18.543 residents have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 140 from Sunday. Also, a total of 595 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, officials reported.

