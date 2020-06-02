The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday, June 2, reported 310 new cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The new deaths raise the state total for lives lost to the illness to 1,072.

One death was reported each in Olmsted, Anoka, Clay and Lyon counties. Two deaths were reported in Dakota County, five in Ramsey County and 11 in Hennepin County.

Twelve of the 22 deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of congregate living.

With just 77 new cases identified for the day in Hennepin County, a county that typically reports over 200 cases daily, it's likely the dip in new cases is an effect of the lack of health care activity during the social unrest unleashed by the death of George Floyd and ensuing protests, arson, looting and curfews.

After days of testing in the range of 6,000 to 7,000 tests daily, testing for COVID-19 plummeted to 3,155 for the day. Health officials said Monday that it is likely they will recommend all who attended a protest get tested for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not, but that they are currently developing guidance for early detection of the virus related to the protests.

North Dakota

State officials on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of four more Cass County residents from COVID-19.

The deaths of a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man and a woman in their 90s bring North Dakota's total number of fatalities from the illness to 65. All but 11 of the deaths have come in residents of Cass County, which encompasses Fargo and has seen the vast majority of the positive cases in the state.

Like every other victim of the illness, the department said all four had underlying health conditions.

The department on Tuesday also announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 Eighteen of the new cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 1,762 known cases, but the department reports more than three-quarters of the infected residents in the county have recovered. More than 70% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County.

The other four new cases Tuesday came from Burleigh, Dickey, Mountrail and Ward counties.

South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 5,067 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday. A total of 33 new cases were reported and there are 1,015 active cases in the state. The number of deaths remained the same at 62.

Wisconsin

A total of 18,917 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 374 cases from Monday.

Twelve more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 607. The number of negative tests in the state was 263,743, an increase of 10,148 from Monday.

Around the region

A cat in Carver County, Minn., has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday, seven days after its owner tested positive for the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun reopening campgrounds and state parks, state forests and recreation areas in a phased approach that began Monday, June 1. By June 8, the DNR plans to reopen another 20 to 30 campgrounds and lodging facilities, the rest of its remote campsites, and many of its contact/ranger stations. And by June 15, the agency expects to have the rest of the campgrounds open and most areas available with full services.

The 2020 Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival — scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 1 — in Bemidji, Minn., has been canceled, organizers said. The event is one of Bemidji’s largest tourism events of the summer.



