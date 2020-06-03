ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, June 3, reported 372 new cases and 14 deaths from COVID-19. The new deaths raise the state total to 1,086.

One death each was reported in Washington, Stearns, Ramsey and Goodhue counties. Two deaths each were reported in Anoka and Crow Wing counties, and six deaths were reported in Hennepin County.

Ten of the 14 deaths occured among residents of long-term care facilities.

The state reported 6,971 tests on Wednesday. Of those, the health department conducted 1,061 tests.

It was the first return to processing test results within the state lab in three days. It had been shut down since Friday in response to widespread protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

More than 265,000 Minnesotans have now been tested for COVID-19, a figure equal to roughly 5% of the state population.

Intensive care unit and hospital use for COVID-19 has remained largely stable as of Wednesday, at 537 people.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.