ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch video of the event below.

