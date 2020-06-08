ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday, June 8 announced new guidance on COVID-19 mitigation related to youth sports, changes set to begin Wednesday, June 10.

An easing of restrictions on that day will allow games and competitions for low-risk sports — athletic activities that have no close contact — and expands the allowable number of participants from 10 to 25 in medium risk-sports that have moderate contact.

The health department has categorized sporting activities in low, medium and high-risk categories, depending upon the closeness of play, the duration of closeness and the use of shared equipment like balls.

The result is a sometimes odd grouping in which partner figure skating is considered as risky as wrestling, football and hockey, with baseball and soccer considered medium risk, and running and cycling considered low-risk.

Different sports carry different risks of #COVID19. Different risk levels mean different precautions. We’re turning the dial to get people back to what they love. For a full list of sports, youth & adult guidance: https://t.co/QlZvJvhUHz #StaySafeMN pic.twitter.com/FtHEHxNfK1 — mnhealth (@mnhealth) June 8, 2020

"We have turned the dial to allow for more activity and more people engaging in sporting activity as safely as possible," said state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm in an afternoon call with reporters. The health department arrived at the risk categories by consulting guidance from U.S. Olympic and Paralympic and other sport organizations.

"We're very hopeful that if the COVID-19 health measures continue to improve," Malcolm said, "we expect to be able to resume games and competitions for medium risk sports by the end of June."

We’re working hard to get young people back on fields, courts, ice, and more across Minnesota – safely – during #COVID19. See how we’re turning the dial for organized youth sports: https://t.co/QlZvJvzvz7 #StaySafeMN pic.twitter.com/fa7AlYKE4m — mnhealth (@mnhealth) June 8, 2020

Also on Monday, health officials sought to clear up a mistake circulating on social media saying that the department was applying fees on businesses in connection with COVID-19 mitigation. There are no fees related to the outbreak, and the fee in question dates to 2005, a means to fund a mental health initiative.

The health department also announced Monday that its process for counting tests has changed. The change is being made to reflect the total number of tests given, not patients tested. The department formerly counted the latter, and because many people are tested more than once, that artificially suppressed the state testing count.

Cases and deaths from COVID-19 continued to drop in Minnesota as reflected in new data posted on Monday. The health department reported just 338 new positive cases on just over 10,000 tests.

The soar in testing could reflect early attempts to heed advice last week that all Minnesotans who attended protest rallies get COVID-19 testing.

Monday the health department announced free walk-up testing at three locations in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The testing is available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June. Reservations are accepted online as well.

Hey#COVID19 free testing! No insurance or referral needed, no symptoms necessary (weirdest language, ever) available in Mpls & St Paul. More here: https://t.co/fexKItYJC1



If you’ve protested, marched, volunteered, or have otherwise been in the streets, get tested. pic.twitter.com/s2KgjPv7Mf — Erin Murphy (@epmurphymn) June 8, 2020

Health officials acknowledge their concerns that people of color and native Americans are disproportionately affected by the illness, and that this affected their decision to hold testing clinics in neighborhoods home to those communities.

"Many of the folks who participated in the large gatherings were people of color or indigenous people," Malcolm said, "and we know they are expected to be at higher risk of severe disease because of greater prevalence of chronic conditions, and we are seeing that in the COVID-19 data...That's part of why we want to be sure we are bringing a particular emphasis to accessible community testing in the communities where there are large volume of people gathering where there are also large concentration of people living that may fit these higher risk categories."

The state reported on Monday 11 more deaths from COVID-19. The state now has recorded 1,197 deaths from the illness. The Minnesota COVID-19 model created by the health department and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health had predicted 1,400 deaths by the end of May.

One death was reported in Crow Wing County, two deaths were reported in Anoka County, three deaths were reported in Ramsey County, and five deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Six of the 10 deaths reported Monday were among residents of long-term care.

In a highly notable event, one of the Hennepin County deaths was a person in their 20s with no underlying conditions, the second in one week.

ICU use for the illness has now dropped for the fifth day in a row, to just below 200. Non-ICU hospitalization for the illness across Minnesota is 254 beds, which is nearly 100 below its all-time high of 355 two weeks ago.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.