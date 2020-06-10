The daily COVID-19 testing capacity reached 16,100 in Wisconsin as of Wednesday, June 10, with 63 labs performing tests for the respiratory disease across the state, according to the health department .

There were 285 COVID-19 cases added Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 21,593 Wisconsinites since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Health Services reported. The new cases account for 2.8% of the day's 9,902 conducted tests. That's a slight increase from Tuesday's two-week low of 1.9% positive test rate, but down from a May 29 high of 5.4%.

The statewide death toll as of Wednesday was 671.

DHS urges residents to continue limiting interactions with others, washing hands frequently and staying home if possible.

Area residents can find information on local testing locations on the St. Croix County website: https://www.sccwi.gov/covid19

By the numbers...

As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020:

St. Croix County

108 positive test results

4,006 negative test results

No deaths

Pierce County