ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, June 12.

The cases were distributed across 38 counties. With 78 news cases Rice County, home to Faribault, saw the second highest number of new reports after Hennepin County. Another 34 new cases were reported in Mower County, which includes Austin.

The health department reported that another 25 people have died with COVID-19 and 22 of them were residents of long-term care facilities. One death each was reported in Anoka and Sibley counties, with five deaths recorded in Clay County, eight in Hennepin County and 10 in Ramsey County.

The state reported the completion of another 13,391 diagnostic tests, an increase from the day before.

The number of people with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit dropped slightly Friday to 191 people. Another 212 are hospitalized outside of an ICU setting.

Of the 29,795 Minnesotans who have tested positive over the past few months, 25,028 of them no longer need to be isolated.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.