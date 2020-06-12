Citing a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and increased access to testing, Pierce County Public Health on Friday, June 12, issued relaxed recommendations for gatherings.

The county health department now advises:

Limiting indoor gatherings to under 10 people and outdoor gatherings to under 50 people, while ensuring that physical distance can still be maintained.

Following safe business practices, including adopting practices to safeguard staff and customers.

Avoiding non-essential travel outside of work and home community.

“At this time, we feel local data supports less strict gathering restrictions, however, this is a fluid situation and while we are changing our recommendation, know we continue to monitor the situation and will update our guidance as necessary,” Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release.

Though there is evidence that the risk of transmitting the respiratory disease outdoors is low compared to indoors, the health department says events requiring close contact — such as sports — should continue to be postponed.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to contact their local health care provider to get tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

There have been 52 cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County as of Friday, according to the county health department. Of those, 49 had recovered and three were active.

Across the river in Goodhue County, there were six new lab-confirmed cases announced Friday: a teenager, two residents in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s.