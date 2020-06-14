The number of Minnesotans hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus is at its lowest level since May 1.

According to Minnesota Department of Health reports released Sunday, June 14, a total of 369 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 186 of them in intensive care units.

That’s the fewest people hospitalized on a given day since May 1, when 369 people were hospitalized for the virus.

MDH confirmed 311 new cases of the virus Sunday, which continues an overall downward trend of new cases since May 23. That trend is occurring alongside the growing number of completed tests for the virus.

More than 410,000 tests for the virus have been conducted since the outbreak began. Sunday was the sixth consecutive day in which the seven-day average for new test results was above 10,000.

Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths reported by MDH on Sunday, all of them were over 50 years old, and 11 of them were residents in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Overall, 30,471 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 1,298 having died of the illness, and 26,090 having recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health announced an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 on 2,086 tests.

Seven cases were reported in Cass County, while Burleigh County added six cases. Morton County documented two new cases, while Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Pembina, Richland, Stutsman and Ward counties each confirmed one new case.

The number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died of any cause remained at 74 for the fourth consecutive day.

Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day the state conducted at least 2,000 tests. Thus far, the state has met its target of 4,000 daily tests once, though the department has loosened the criteria for individuals to be tested.

There are 348 known active cases of the virus in North Dakota, with 207 in Cass County, home to Fargo and West Fargo.

South Dakota

South Dakota has 924 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, has 223 active cases.

The health department reported 65 new positive cases, which brings the total number of cases to 5,898. An additional 71 recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 4,899..

Eighty-seven people are still hospitalized after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. The state has had a total of 539 people hospitalized for COVID-19 overall.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the state's death toll at 75 on Sunday.

Wisconsin

A total of 22,758 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Sunday, June 14, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 240 cases from Saturday.

One additional person has died from COVID-19 Sunday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 692.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.