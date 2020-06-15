Starting Monday, June 15, the American Red Cross will test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies — an indicator the donor was exposed to the new coronavirus. The announcement comes amid an urgent need for blood as hospitals begin to resume surgeries and other procedures.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services, in a news release. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Antibody testing will be conducted for a limited time, the Red Cross said.

A positive antibody test does not confirm COVID-19 infection or immunity, but could provide insight as to whether a donor has been exposed to the virus, according to the Red Cross. The testing, with results in 7-10 days through the donor app or Red Cross website, will be done at the same time donations undergo routine infectious disease testing.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Courtesy of Amazon, donors who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.