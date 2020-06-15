A 74-year-old with an underlying health condition was confirmed Monday, June 15, 2020, as the first COVID-19 death of a St. Croix County resident.

The deceased resident had been hospitalized for several days in the Twin Cities, St. Croix County Public Health announced in a news release. No other details about the resident would be released in accordance with privacy laws.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to family and friends during this time of loss," said Patty Schachtner, St. Croix County medical examiner and Wisconsin state senator. "We must all work together to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents."

County health officials on Monday urged residents to continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease, as well as to practice social distancing and hand washing.

“We are saddened to lose a member of our community to COVID-19," Health Officer Kelli Engen said in the news release. "My deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this difficult time. This death reinforces the seriousness of this disease. Without a vaccine and with limited treatment options, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is our biggest priority."

There have been 118 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Croix County as of Monday, according to the county's coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 87 of the residents have recovered from the disease.

Statewide, there have been 22,932 cases of COVID-19 and 694 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services. In neighboring Pierce County to the south, there have been 57 cases and no deaths.