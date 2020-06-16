Cases of COVID-19 continued to drop on Monday, June 15, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported just 230 cases on 5,031 tests.

Saturday, the state recorded 303 cases on over 9,000 tests. "Notably, the last time we had case growth this low was April 26," said state commissioner of health Jan Malcolm in an afternoon press call.

Malcolm said the state tested 3,200 Minnesotans in four community clinics in Minneapolis and St. Paul last week, with a 1.8% positive case rate. HealthPartners also provided free testing to persons who attended mass gatherings, and is currently reporting a 1% positive case rate.

Deaths in the state from COVID-19 also plunged Monday, with the state reporting six deaths, the lowest one-day total since April 13.The state reported two deaths in Anoka County and four deaths in Hennepin County. Four deaths were among residents of long-term care.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday, June 15, announced 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Fifteen of the new cases Monday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 2,058 known cases, but the department reports that more 85% of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered. Nearly three in five of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County, however the county's proportion of North Dakota's active cases has shrunk considerably in the past two weeks.

The other seven new cases Monday came from Burleigh, Grand Forks, Morton and Sioux counties. The two new cases in Grand Forks County bring the active cases to just 16.

The department says 74 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-six of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The state has not reported a new death since Thursday.

South Dakota

Nearly 6,000 South Dakotans are now known to have caught COVID-19, but the ranks of those infected with the virus shrunk to its lowest number in more than a month, the state Department of Health reported Monday, June 15.

Testing revealed another 30 known cases of COVID-19 among state residents, raising the all-time total to 5,928. But better than four out of five of those known to have caught the virus — 4,961 people, up 62 from the previous day — have recovered.

Eight hundred ninety-two South Dakotans are currently sick with COVID-19, the lowest total since May 7. The number of those currently ill with the virus peaked at 1,393 on May 11. There are 93 state residents in the hospital due to COVID-19, up six from the previous day and totaling 544 people since the state's first reported cases of the virus on March 10.

No new fatalities from the virus were reported Monday. State officials say 75 people have died due to COVID-19.

Wisconsin

A total of 22,932 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin as of Monday, June 15, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 174 cases from Sunday.

Two additional people have died from COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total number of deaths in the state at 694. The number of negative tests in the state was 403,447, an increase of 6,081 from Monday.

