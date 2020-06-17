Minnesota health officials reported nine deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 19, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the state to 1,313.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported one death each in Clay, Crow Wing and Sherburne counties, two in Ramsey County and four in Hennepin County. Seven of the nine deaths were among residents of long-term care.

Continuing a downward trend in cases and deaths in recent days, health officials reported 197 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were spread out among 41 counties, with most counties reporting numbers in the single digits.

Tuesday’s total is the first since mid-April for daily new case totals below 200. The state conducted 6,494 tests Monday. The state has now tested almost 430,000 Minnesotans for COVID-19.

The number of patients in ICU settings for COVID-19 continues to drop. As of Tuesday, the state reported 185 patients in ICU settings with COVID-19 and another 172 patients hospitalized in non-ICU settings with the illness.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health announced 23 new cases of COVID-19. Nine of the new cases Tuesday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 2,067 known cases, but the department reports that more than 85% of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered. About 55% of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County, but the county's share of the state's active cases has dropped dramatically in the last two weeks.

Nine new cases came from Burleigh County, which encompasses Bismarck. The county now has 44 active cases, the second most in the state.

The other five new cases Tuesday came from Grand Forks, McLean, Morton, Ransom and Walsh counties.

The department says 74 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-six of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The department has not reported a new death from the illness since Thursday.

South Dakota

COVID-19 positive cases statewide increased by 38 from Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The total number of positive cases overall as of Tuesday is 5,966. Total recoveries are now at 5,069, up 108 from Monday. Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 77.

A man and woman died, one in the 50 to 59 age range and one in the 70 to 79 age range. One death was reported in Minnehaha County and the other in Pennington County.

There are 92 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, down one from Monday.

Wisconsin

A total of 23,198 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 703 people have died COVID-19, an increase of nine deaths from Monday.

Around the region

North Dakota ranks among the top states in the country in COVID-19 testing per capita, but the state's capacity to test residents has outgrown demand for testing, Gov. Doug Burgum said. In an effort to boost demand, Burgum announced last week state and health officials would begin holding testing events open to the public in the state's largest metro areas. Officials ran two free events in Fargo last week and will hold more over the next two weeks. Similar events will be held in Bismarck and Minot this week and Grand Forks next week.

The father of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. has died of complications from COVID-19, the congresswoman announced Monday night, as the pandemic continued to touch the lives of members of Congress and their families. Close to a dozen members of the House and the Senate have tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus antibodies, and other lawmakers have lost family members during the pandemic.

A large, controlled trial within the United Kingdom has determined that a cheap, common steroid known as dexamethasone cut deaths among ventilated patients with COVID-19 by one-third. The Oxford University RECOVERY trial (Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) is an evaluation of six major treatments under consideration for treatment of the illness, including convalescent plasma, AIDS drugs, antibiotics and hydroxychloroquine (an arm of the 11,500-person trial that has since been stopped for lack of effectiveness).

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.



