The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday, June 18, announced 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Just nine of the new cases Thursday came from Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo. The county now has had 2,091 known cases, but the department reports that nearly 90% of the residents who once had the illness in the county have recovered. About half of the currently infected North Dakotans reside in Cass County, but the county's share of the state's active cases has dropped dramatically in the last three weeks.

Six of the new cases came from Grand Forks County, which now has 21 active cases. Five new cases came from Barnes County, which lies just west of Cass County.

The other nine new cases Thursday came from Sioux, Ward, Stark, Rolette and Sargent counties.

The department on Thursday announced the death of a Cass County county man in his 60s from the illness. It's the first new death reported by the department in a week. Like nearly every other victim of the illness, the department said the man had underlying health conditions.

The department says 75 North Dakotans have died from the illness, all but 12 of whom were residents of Cass County. Fifty-six of the deaths have come in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

South Dakota

During the last week of May, 4,613 unemployed workers ceased to continue filing for state unemployment claims. The pandemic’s highest total number of unemployment claims was notched at 25,186 for the week ending May 9, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

For the week ending May 30, the number of continued state claims totaled 20,573.

Statewide, job openings are down 11.6% from their March 19 peak, according to data from the state’s finance department.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 overall increased by 59 cases Thursday, June 18. The state now has a total of 6,109 confirmed positive cases. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the death toll at 78.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 387 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The cases were dispersed across 43 counties, largely proportionate to population. Among the noteworthy aberrations, Rice County in south central Minnesota had 33 cases, and the spike on Wednesday in Mower County has diminished somewhat, with the county recording just 11 new cases.

The state health department has announced plans to conduct a special community screening in Austin this weekend, in response to an outbreak of uncertain origin that has given Mower County the second-highest incidence rate in the state.

The new cases come on 12,465 tests for the day. The state has now conducted 460,879 tests in total, and appears on track to having conducted over half a million tests by early next week.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose again on Thursday, with the state reporting 19 deaths, 13 among residents of long-term care. The state has now recorded 1,344 deaths from the illness.

Wisconsin

A total of 23,876 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services, an increase of 422 cases from Wednesday.

Five additional people have died from COVID-19, increasing the statewide death toll to 719.





As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.



