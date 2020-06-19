The new cases were recorded in 42 counties around the state with the highest number of cases in counties in the Twin Cities region. In greater Minnesota, 13 news cases were recorded each in both Watonwan County, home to St. James, and Olmstead County, home to Rochester. Twelve new cases were recorded in Mower County, home to Austin.

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died with COVID-19 and 13 of them were residents of long-term care facilities. All of them were 60 years old or older. Eight were residents of Hennepin County, three each in Ramsey and Dakota counties; two in Anoka County and one in Crow Wing County. The total number of deaths in Minnesota was 1,361 on Friday.

The state also reported the completion of 14,216 more diagnostic tests.

As of Friday, the number of Minnesotans in an intensive care unit dropped by three patients to 168. That's a number that has declined or remained the same for the past week. The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized outside of an ICU setting also dropped by three patients to 171.

Of the 32,031 Minnesotans who have tested positive in the last few months, 27,709 of them no longer require isolation.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.