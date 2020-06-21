The North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, June 20, announced 25 added individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, including the first positive case in Cavalier County.

A total of 3,251 individuals have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

An average of 28 positive tests have been confirmed by the department in the last week, while testing has greatly increased, with another 3,947 tests conducted Friday. The number of active cases are down to 293 from 304.

The state’s goal of roughly 4,000 tests daily were achieved twice this past week, with a record high of 4,419 tests Wednesday and another 4,193 on Thursday. This largely in part to the free testing throughout the state.

No new deaths were reported in North Dakota from a disease that has claimed more than 119,000 lives nationwide. Of the new cases, 14 were from Cass County, which accompasses the Fargo area, which now has 2,118 cases, 65% of total cases. Sixty-four of the state’s deaths have come from the county.

Burleigh County reported four positive cases, while Grand Forks County added another three cases. Ward, McKenzie and Bottineau counties also reported positive cases.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new cases of COVID-19 on over 16,000 tests Saturday. The new cases Saturday were widely distributed across the state, with 44 counties reporting cases.

An outbreak in Mower County continues, with the small southern border county posting another 29 cases. In another elevated new cases report, Blue Earth County, home to Mankato, reported 17 new cases Saturday.

State health systems processed 16,815 tests Saturday. With the state having now processed 492,043 tests, Sunday will mark the state reaching another milestone, a half million tests provided, or enough for almost 10% of the population.

The health department reported 12 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide death total from the illness to 1,372. One death each was reported in Washington and Renville counties, two in Ramsey County, three in Anoka County, and five in Hennepin County. Nine of the 12 deaths were among residents of long term care, with one a resident of a shelter.

South Dakota

There are 809 South Dakota residents currently known to have COVID-19, according to the Department of Health on Saturday, June 20, up eight from Friday. But the key metric of determining the pandemic's intensity in the state is down significantly from its high of 1,393 on May 11, and at the low end of the 800-900 daily active cases tracked in late April.

Officials on Saturday said testing had revealed another 67 cases of the virus among state residents, for an all-time total of 6,225. Another 59 South Dakotans have recovered from the sickness, raising the recovery total to 5,335, or 86% of all known cases.

No new fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There are 81 South Dakotans who are known to have died from the virus, and the death rose by six people over the past week.

Wisconsin

There were 24,539 positive cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services. That's an increase of 385 cases from Friday.

Fourteen additional people have died from COVID-19, increasing the total number of deaths in the state to 744. The number of negative tests in the state was 454,563, an increase of 9,812 from Friday.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.



