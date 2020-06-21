ROCHESTER, Minn. — Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to trend downwards, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday, June 21 that 322 people require hospitalization for the viral illness — 160 of them requiring intensive care treatment.

That’s the lowest number of people hospitalized for the illness in a given day since April 29, when 320 people were hospitalized across the state.

Another 461 people tested positive for the illness, while eight more people have died as of Sunday. All the fatal cases were among residents of long-term care facilities in the Twin Cities metro area above the age of 70. A total of 1,380 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota since the outbreak started.

Overall, 32,920 Minnesotans have tested positive for the illness and 28,663 of them have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 are generally 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people with underlying medical conditions.