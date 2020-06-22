In a similar move to neighboring Pierce County earlier in the month, St. Croix County on Monday, June 22, announced an updated COVID-19 health advisory including eased recommendations for gatherings.

The county health department recommends limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 50. Attendees should keep 6 feet apart from others not living in the same household, and they are encouraged to wear masks regardless of the size of the event.

“This is an important distinction,” Public Health Supervisor Laurie Diaby said in a news release. “In our first advisory, we had no distinction between indoor and outdoor gatherings. We understand the need for social interaction and want people to socialize safely.”

The updated advisory covers four areas:

Public gatherings;

individuals, families and communities;

business, schools and organizations; and

faith communities.

The recommendations call for continued distancing and sanitizing measures to help control the spread of COVID-19, and refers to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple state departments and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The advisory can be found at www.sccwi.gov/covid19 .

Pierce County to the south announced relaxed pandemic recommendations June 12, citing a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and increased access to testing.

There have been 128 cases of the respiratory disease in St. Croix County and one death as of Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services .

In Pierce County, there have been 57 cases and no deaths to date. The statewide COVID-19 totals as of Monday were 25,068 lab-confirmed cases and 745 deaths.

Safety tips

St. Croix County Public Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home if sick

Wash hands often

Avoid touching of the face

Wear a cloth face covering in public if medically able

Maintain a 6 foot distance from people who do not live in the same household



