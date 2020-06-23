The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a new data dashboard Tuesday designed to give Wisconsinites the tools they need to most effectively respond to COVID-19.

The data dashboard consists of maps and tables that toggle between counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions. The counties and regions are color-coded to indicate overall COVID-19 activity status: low, medium or high.

St. Croix and Pierce counties are in the medium range.

Overall activity status is a summary indicator based on two data points: the burden of cases and the trajectory of cases. Burden, also defined as case rate, is the total number of cases a county or region has per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, and is described as low, moderate, moderately high or high. Trajectory, also defined as case change, refers to the percent change of cases in the past two weeks, and is described as shrinking, growing, or having no significant change.

“The unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic requires a nimble response,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “This data dashboard makes it possible for local leaders, businesses, and individual Wisconsinites to better understand the level of COVID-19 activity they face in their communities and to take precautions accordingly.”

County and regional data should be used to inform decisions within each community, the news release said. DHS continues to advise against travel between different areas of the state.

DHS plans to expand the dashboard to include data on additional indicators related to disease surveillance, health care capacity, and public health response. The dashboard will be updated by 2 p.m. every Wednesday. Find the dashboard at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.