ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, June 24, reported that five more Minnesotans had died from COVID-19, and 304 had tested positive for the illness.

The totals bring the number of Minnesotans who've perished from COVID-19 to 1,397 and the number who've become sickened with the illness to 33,763.

The five who died from the illnesses were between the ages of 50 and 99 and three lived in private residences while two lived in long-term care facilities. The individuals resided in Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties.

There were 340 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Wednesday with 160 in intensive care. And since the pandemic took hold in Minnesota, 29,707 have tested positive for the illness and been able to come out of isolation.

State health officials were set to comment on the report Wednesday afternoon.

