ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19.

Speakers will include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a video of the event below. Refresh your browser if the stream does not appear.

