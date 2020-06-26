RIVER FALLS — Citing progress toward meeting state and local health recommendations, the city on Thursday, June 25, moved into “Phase II” of its Crushing COVID-19 recovery plan.

The new phase allows for up to 50 people to gather at the city’s outdoor park shelters, makes the city pool available for lessons and aquatic programs, as well as reopens City Hall and in-person council meetings while asking visitors to wear masks and observe 6-foot distancing inside.

Just in time for temperatures forecast in the mid-80s, the development also means the reopening of the Glen Park Splash Pad on Saturday, June 27. The splash pad is limited to 50 people at a time; attendees are asked to practice social distancing and good hygiene, and to stay home if feeling ill.

“We feel comfortable moving into the next phase of our plan,” City Administrator Scot Simpson said in a news release. “Of course, if conditions should change for the worse, we will be prepared to move back into Phase I.”

The library also is allowed to reopen, but a date had not been scheduled as of Friday.

Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder voiced her support of the city moving into the next phase of its pandemic recovery plan.

"I am proud of the collaboration between Pierce County Public Health and the city of River Falls,” Snyder said in the news release.