HAGER CITY, Wis. — Pierce County health officials are asking patrons of the Harbor Bar or its food truck to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after three workers tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Anyone who visited the bar or food truck at the following dates and times should be tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop:

Food truck: 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 20; and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 21

Inside the bar: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday night, June 19; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21

Symptoms of the disease may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The three workers did not report being within six feet of any one patron for more than 15 minutes — the criteria for being considered close contact — except for a friend of a staff member, according to a news release June 29. That individual has been contacted by the health department.

Harbor Bar is working with the health department and requires staff to wear masks, conduct regular cleaning and get tested if feeling ill, Health Officer AZ Snyder and bar owner Bradley Smith said in a joint statement.

“Harbor Bar cleaned the establishment extensively after the first positive was identified,” according to the statement.

There were 65 cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County at the end of last week, according to the health department. Seven cases remained active as of Friday, June 26, while 58 had recovered.