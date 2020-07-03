ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, July 3, a majority of which were located in long-term care facilities.

Seven of the eight reported deaths were located in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Four of the deaths were located in Ramsey County, three were reported in Hennepin County and one was reported in Clay County.

In total, the state has recorded 1,466 deaths related to COVID-19. Of this total, 1,150 were located in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 423 new confirmed cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases reported since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota to 37,624. The state has also completed 645,172 tests during that same time.

Forty-nine counties reported new cases. Outside of the seven-county metro area, Stearns County in central Minnesota reported 30 new cases. Olmsted County in the southern part of the state reported 25 new cases on Friday.

As of Friday, 270 people were hospitalized because of the virus. Of this, 132 were hospitalized in an intensive care unit setting.

The largest majority of cases fall within the 20-29 year old age group, which has 7,979 confirmed cases in total since the pandemic began.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.



