Wisconsin health officials reported no additional coronavirus-related deaths on Monday -- the third consecutive day that the death toll remained at 796.

The number of infections, however, is rising at a steady rate. The reason deaths haven’t kept pace, health officials believe, is because those people getting ill are younger and overall healthier.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff came to Winnebago County last week to begin verifying that theory.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that the number of positive tests for COVID-19 was 9.2% after two days above 10%. Those numbers are well above recommendations.

Wisconsin’s daily positivity rate — what the CDC considers a key indicator of the disease's overall prevalence — often dipped below 3% in early June, but quickly climbed to double digits as more and more people in their 20s became infected.

The apparent reason? Young people aren’t wearing masks nor following social distancing.

"It's been, for some people, three months or longer of being very careful," University of Wisconsin-Madison epidemiologist Patrick Remington said. "People are letting their guard down.”

The Appleton Post-Crescent reported that CCD investigators arrived in Winnebago County last Monday to investigate why and how cases tripled in a matter of weeks. Young people are behind much of that growth -- a problem replicating itself across the nation: Since June 1, nearly three-fifths of the Winnebago County’s new coronavirus cases have been people in their 20s.

CDC staff continued its work this week looking into the social factors driving young people to get together and risk infection.

As of Monday, 24% of the confirmed cases statewide were for people between 20 and 29 years old, according to DHS. Of the 32,061 people who have tested positive for the virus, 6,018 of those cases remain active while 79% of people have recovered from COVID-19.

The second leading age group is 30-39, with 17% of cases.

Those people most at risk -- 60 and older -- make up 18% total covering ages 60-69, 70-71, 80-81, 90 and above.

Local numbers

Pierce County and St. Croix counties both now rank high in terms of disease activity.

Pierce County had 76 cases and no deaths and St. Croix had 218 with one death as of July 6, the state reported. They were among 16 counties that experienced a spike last week.

Pepin remains one of 11 counties still ranked as low viral activity. To date, there has been a single case.