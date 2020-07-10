RIVER FALLS — At least 10 recent COVID-19 cases are said to be associated with exposures at local bars and restaurants, prompting Pierce County Public Health to remind residents to avoid crowds and for businesses to enforce distancing guidelines.

The health department is working with the River Falls establishments to stop further spread of the new coronavirus, according to a news release July 10, 2020.

“In many parts of the country and state, we are seeing surges of cases associated with crowds of young people at beaches, bars and restaurants. We do not want this to go any further in Pierce County," Health Officer AZ Snyder said. "We are at a tipping point for public health capacity, and if this spike continues, we will not be able to keep up with timely, quality disease investigations and contact notifications."

Pierce County Public Health posted dates of potential exposures on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/piercecountypublichealth.

Mainstreeter, Junior's and Maverick's

A patron who frequents Mainstreeter, Junior's Restaurant and Tap House and Maverick's in River Falls recently tested positive for COVID-19. The unnamed patron is believed to have visited the establishments while experiencing a fever and cough on or around the Fourth of July weekend.

"Unfortunately, the case is not able to provide exact dates and times when he may have frequented these restaurants and bars and has not responded to further questions from St. Croix County Public Health Officials," according to a joint statement July 9 from Snyder and the businesses.

Pierce County Public Health recommended that all three businesses have their staff tested and to continue with regular cleaning.

Shooter's Pub

Four staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited Shooter's Pub Monday, June 29, through Monday, July 6, is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Shooter's Pub arranged testing for all staff, according to a joint statement July 9. The bar closed down for several days for deep cleaning.

Lazy River Bar and Grill

One staff member at Lazy River Bar and Grill tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9. Anyone who visited the establishment on Friday, July 3, is asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The business closed temporarily for deep cleaning and to allow all staff to get tested, according to a joint statement Thursday.

Broz Sports Bar & Grill

Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the bar on the following dates are asked to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop:

Thursday, June 25

Friday, June 26

Saturday, June 27

Monday, June 29

Tuesday, June 30

The establishment made arrangements for all staff as well as hired a company to conduct a deep cleaning, according to a joint statement July 3.

What to do?

Symptoms of the disease may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are fever/chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

"If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms, even if they are very mild, please call your health care provider to arrange testing and do not go out," according to Pierce County Public Health.

Testing locations also can be found at www.co.pierce.wi.us/COVID-19.htm.

The health department offered these safety tips:

Protect servers and bartenders by allowing them physical space.

Insist that your group or table be 6 feet away from others.

Spend time outside rather than indoors.

When possible, wear a mask.

There were 89 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County as of July 8, according to the county's pandemic dashboard. Of those, 20 cases remained active and 69 residents had recovered.