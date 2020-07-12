ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota saw two large one-day jumps of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 715 confirmed cases Sunday, July 12. That follows a reported 804 new cases Saturday.

The reports follow the recent trend of growing daily case counts in new daily cases and was the largest two-day increase in Minnesota since May.

Three more people died of COVID-19, MDH officials also reported Sunday.

The increase in confirmed cases were reported amidst a much higher volume of testing than was conducted in May. About 29,000 tests were completed over the previous two days, according to state health reports.

Hospitalizations for the illness have dropped since May, and have generally stayed low. MDH reported 251 people were hospitalized for the illness as of Saturday, with 123 people requiring intensive care treatment.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.