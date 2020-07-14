ROCHESTER, Minn. — On a day when Minnesota joined 21 other states on a list of undesirables requiring 14-day quarantine upon arrival in New York, the state health department reported another 403 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14.

The new cases come atop another 8,510 tests reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 777,614. The state now has 43,170 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Minnesota reported six deaths from the virus on Tuesday, bringing the new statewide death total to 1,510. Three of the deaths were residents of Anoka County and three were from Ramsey County.

ICU use for COVID-19 dropped another seven patients to 107 on Tuesday, and non-ICU hospitalizations dropped by two to 129.

The order by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday requiring Minnesotans to quarantine upon entry to the state added Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to a list of 18 states previously under the order. It was based on 'significant' community spread of the virus in the state, according to the governor.

Gov. Tim Walz at an unrelated news conference on Tuesday said the move by New York state officials stemmed from a "50-state strategy" in the absence of a federal strategy addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are very nervous about backsliding," Walz said.

And he said Minnesota didn't plan to issue a similar 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers coming to the state as there had not been reports of significant spread stemming from individuals traveling to Minnesota.

"The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average," the announcement stated, "or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."

Minnesota does not rise to either of those thresholds, however, according to reporting at the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website.

As of July 8, the state had just 6 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents on a 7 day rolling average, and a 3% positivity rate.





Remarkable and ironic.

Minnesota now added to quarantine list for New York and tri-state area.

Has Gov. Cuomo looked at the data? https://t.co/joxjooEn8q — Clarity (@covid_clarity) July 14, 2020

By entering the list Minnesota joins the entire southern, southwestern, western and Rocky Mountain U.S., in addition to Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio.

It is to be enforced at airports across the state, with incoming travelers asked to sign a paper stating where they will be quarantining, under a penalty of $2000 for failing to comply. It's not clear how the state can enforce the quarantine.

Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.