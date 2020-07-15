ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 578 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 15.

The report continues a streak of daily new case totals at or over the 500 mark, and raises the statewide laboratory-confirmed case total to 43,742.

Spikes reemerged in suburban counties including Carver (10 cases), Scott (27 cases) and Dakota (65 cases). Rural Minnesota saw spikes in Stearns (25 cases) and Blue Earth (27 cases) counties.

The health department also reported another eight deaths linked to the virus.

One death each was reported in Anoka, Dakota, Grant, Nicollet, Pipestone and Ramsey counties, and two in Hennepin County. The ages of the deceased spanned every decade of age for those over 40 on to over 100. Five of the eight deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.

The number of Minnesotans who have died from COVID-19 is now 1,518.

The state reported another 12,452 tests on Wednesday. More than 790,000 tests have now been conducted. At the current rate the state is poised have conducted over one million tests by the start of August.

The number of Minensotans hospitalized with COVID-19 is now 254, 106 of whom are in the ICU.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.