ROCHESTER, Minn. — Three deaths and more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 statewide were reported Sunday by Minnesota health officials.

Continuing a trend of an increase in cases seen so far in July, the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported another 737 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

That increase in cases comes along with an increase in testing. Health officials reported 17,226 completed tests Sunday, with 4.3% of those tests being positive.

The three people reported to have died from the virus ranged in age from 60 to 89 years old and lived in the Twin Cities metro area. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.

Of the 1,541 people in Minnesota confirmed to have died from COVID-19 and its complications, 1,187 of them (or 77%) were people living in long-term care facilities.

Although new cases continue to rise, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remains stable and relatively low this month, compared to May and June.

MDH reported Sunday 258 people were hospitalized, with 120 of them requiring intensive care treatment.

Of the 46,204 Minnesotans who have contracted the illness since it was first confirmed in the state in March, 40,001 Minnesotans no longer need to be isolated.

