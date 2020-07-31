Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, July 31, bringing the total number of deaths in Minnesota to an even 1,600.

The state’s total number of positive cases rose by 779 to 54,463 on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those positive cases, 47,289 no longer require isolation and are considered recovered.

Of the six deaths reported, three were in Hennepin County, and one each in Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties. Two of the deaths were of people 90-99 years old, another two 80-89, one 70-79 and one 20-29 years old, according to the health department.

The current number of positive cases stands at 7,174; 312 are currently hospitalized, according to the health department.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.