ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota reported 622 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 3. The total number of laboratory confirmed cases of the illness in the state is now 56,560.

With 306 cases, Hennepin and Ramsey county had nearly half the state's new cases.

The state health department also reported on Monday 2 deaths from the illness. One of the deaths was a person from Anoka County and one was a person from Dakota County. None were residents of long-term care. The state has now lost 1,616 people to the virus.

The state reported an additional 15,870 tests on Monday. The state's health systems and public health department has now conducted 1,070,925 tests on just over 872,000 residents.

ICU use for the illness rose by 4 to 153, while people hospitalized in non-ICU settings dropped by 4 to 149.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.