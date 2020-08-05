PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — The first confirmed death due to COVID-19 in the county was a resident in their late-70s with underlying health conditions, the health department announced Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

The man is believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus in a communal living environment, according to a Pierce County Public Health investigation.

“Our condolences go out to the family, friends and neighbors of this man. This loss is felt by our entire community," Pierce County Public Health Director AZ Snyder said in a news release.

Pierce County has had 23-33 new cases of COVID-19 each week over the past month, the news release states.

There were 184 confirmed cases and 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Aug. 4, as well as 52 probable cases of the respiratory disease, according to the health department. The disease activity level for the county is labeled as "High."

Find more at the Pierce County COVID-19 Dashboard

The health department offered these steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus: