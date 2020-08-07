ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 7. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed case count to 59,185.

The cases included a spike in rural McLeod County, just west of the metro, where 25 new cases were recorded. South metro Dakota County continues to post high case numbers daily: Friday it reported 61 new cases.

The state also reported an additional four deaths, including cases in Hennepin and Polk counties and two in Ramsey County. There have been 1,640 deaths from the virus in the state at this time.

Another 15,824 Minnesotans were reported Friday to have been tested, bringing to the total number of residents tested to 910,271.

There are now 300 Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, 145 in the ICU.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.