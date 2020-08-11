RIVER FALLS — Three deaths and more than a dozen infections have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility.

There were 15 residents of The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home who tested positive for the respiratory disease as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, three of whom had died, according to a joint news release from the facility and Pierce County Public Health. Additionally, eight staff members or personal caregivers also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Together with senior living leaders, we have been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks in our senior living communities,” Health Officer AZ Snyder said in the news release. “Public Health is working closely with The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home staff to ensure everyone in the facility is closely monitored for symptoms."

The infected residents have been moved to a separate wing of the building and the National Guard was requested to help with repeated testing, Snyder said.

It was announced Tuesday that Wisconsin surpassed 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement about the death toll milestone. “To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”