WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will participate in an event titled "Kids First: Getting America’s Children Safely Back to School" at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Trump administration is expected to unveil eight new measures for schools to follow as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

