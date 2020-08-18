ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported 359 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The new cases bring the state's laboratory-confirmed total to 66,061.

The state Tuesday also reported nine additional deaths from the virus. Single deaths were recorded in Anoka, Carver, Mower, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne and Watonwan counties, with two deaths in Nobles County. Seven of the nine deaths were among residents of long-term care.

A total of 1,721 Minnesotans have now died from the illness.

According to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of early August, the state of Minnesota has lost between 842 and 1,874 additional lives compared to the recorded death count for the same period last year.

Those figures suggest that the deaths recorded due to COVID-19 are indeed unique, and not merely deaths that would have occurred by now for different reasons as of this same period last year, as a persistent skeptical argument has asserted.

The state reported on Tuesday 7,402 additional tests.

