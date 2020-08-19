After weeks of daily numbers mostly in the single digits, deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota spiked on Wednesday, reaching 17 deaths. That's the highest one-day total in exactly two months.

"One day doesn't make a trend," said state director of infectious disease Kris Ehresmann during a Wednesday afternoon media call. "We say that when numbers are encouraging and the same is true even when we have a day that is a little discouraging so we will have to follow these numbers."

The state reported one death each in Kanabec, McLeod, Olmsted and Wright counties, two deaths in Dakota County, three deaths in Washington County, and four deaths each in Ramsey and and Hennepin counties. Eight of the deaths were among residents of long-term care.

Health officials used Wednesday's call to deliver the message that COVID-19 is much more than an illness with a binary outcome — an illness split cleanly between recovery for most and death for a few.

"Some people do very poorly with this virus," said state epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield. "We are learning more and more about the longer-term effects of COVID-19. Some go on and have heart damage. Some have other organ damage that is very concerning. Sometimes they were people who were healthy prior to gaining COVID. Sometimes these were people with hypertension and diabetes, who really have longer-term illness. We have seen people get in trouble with this virus."

Lynfield addressed the idea that Minnesotans may be losing their vigilance out of fatigue over hearing the same basic messages to mitigate its spread.

"I really think people need to respect the virus," she said, "and I think people should be alarmed at the amount of community transmission we now have. It's like the analogy that if you put a frog into a pot of boiling water, it will leap out, but if you put the frog in the water and start heating up the water, the frog will stay in it even when it gets really hot. We have numbers fatigue, and COVID fatigue, but all of us have to do whatever we can to remind people that this is important."

The state reported an additional 567 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total to 66,618.

Health officials Monday said that cases in the state have stabilized, "albeit at a higher level than we wish we were seeing," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "We think that because the rates have stabilized and trended down a little bit in terms of new case growth — our rate of growth in cases is slower than it has been — that's coincidental in time with the mask mandate."

Also Wednesday, the state reported a surge of new tests, with 34,979 for the day. The state appended the number with a note stating that "results from ... 8/19 included a backlog of tests loaded into our system."

