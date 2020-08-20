ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 20, reported another 698 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

Outstate LeSeur and Stearns counties both posted 21 cases for the day, while suburban metro Dakota County posted another daily spike with 68 cases. The laboratory-confirmed case total for the state is now 67,308.

The cumulative death count sits at 1,745.

The deaths reported Thursday included one resident of Crow Wing County, two residents of Ramsey County — including one in their 40s — and four residents of Hennepin County. Two of the seven deaths were among residents of long-term care.

The state reported an additional 13,810 tests on Thursday. The state's health systems have now tested more than 1 million Minnesotans, or 18.4% of the population.

Hospitals are currently treating 309 residents for COVID-19, and 149 of those in an ICU setting.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.