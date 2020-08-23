WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, where he is expected to announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19, a treatment that already has been given to more than 70,000 patients.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

