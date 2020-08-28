ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 862 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 28. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed total on the last day of summer to 73,240.

The state also reported four deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, including one in Hennepin County, one in Stearns County, and two in Ramsey County. The state has now lost 1,810 lives in just under six months of active cases in the state, or roughly 300 lives a month.

The state reported another 15,319 tests on Friday.

As the state seeks to increase testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late on Wednesday, Aug. 26, found itself clarifying, if not overtly reversing, a controversial change in advice, the unpopular decision to no longer recommend that asymptomatic persons exposed to the illness get tested.

In a statement, CDC Director Robert Redfield said that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients,” although the agency disputed this was a reversal of the language posted by the agency on Monday, Aug. 24, which has not changed.

The FDA continues to weather its own messaging shake-up, a pair of seemingly retaliatory and counter-retaliatory firings over misleading comments made earlier in the week by Commissioner D. Stephen Hahn that overstated the benefits of convalescent plasma, an experimental treatment program administered by Mayo Clinic. Hahn apologized for those comments on Wednesday, and apparently did so on the advice of a health care public relations executive, according to news reports.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services terminated the contract for that consultant, and Friday, Hahn fired FDA spokeswoman Emily Miller, who also released exaggerated claims for plasma. A former journalist for the right-wing news organization OAN, Miller was appointed by the White House to speak for the FDA.

As the weekend approaches, the state health department in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Industry released a letter it has sent to the state's restaurants and bars, warning of increasing weekly checks of noncompliant facilities in the face of masking, social distancing, table spacing and venue capacity orders.

"Minnesota public safety and health officials will conduct increased compliance checks at bars and restaurants throughout Minnesota in the coming weeks," the letter states, "beginning August 28."

It promised visits by teams "in response to concerns that have been raised by compliant establishments and customers about places where people gather without complying with requirements." It said that noncompliance findings "may result in MDH ordering the establishment to close or issuing fines."

The letter said that the results of the compliance checks will be made publicly available the following week.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.