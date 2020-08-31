ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 679 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 31.

The new cases cap a record-setting weekend for the spread of the illness, as Sunday saw 934 more cases and Saturday reported 1,032, a one-day record for new cases not affected by backlog reporting.

There was just one death from COVID-19 reported Monday, the lowest since a day with zero deaths on April 13. The death was recorded in Waseca, and was a resident of long-term care.

The state reported another 11,346 tests on Monday.

As of now, 306 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 131 in an ICU setting.

