ROCHESTER, Minn. — The state of Minnesota reported an additional 856 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 4. The new cases bring the laboratory-confirmed case total in the state to 78,966.

Health officials Friday reported an additional 10 deaths. These included one resident of Marshall County; two from Ramsey, Martin and Anoka counties, and three residents of Hennepin County.

One of the deceased in Ramsey County was a person in their 40s. Of the 10 deaths, seven were residents of congregate living facilities.

To date, Minnesota has lost 1,837 lives to COVID-19, or 1% of the national death toll.

The United States has lost 186,311 lives to COVID-19 thus far, while the global death toll stands at 868,731.

As such, the United States, with 4.2 % of the global population, has just over 21% of global deaths from the illness.

The state of Minnesota Friday reported an additional 18,693 tests. There are 274 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 138 of them in the ICU.

